Break in gas line causes leak on OSU campus

The Corvallis Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak on the Oregon State University campus on Tuesday night.

The break in a gas line at the intersection of SW 26th St. and Washington Way was reported at 7:58 p.m., according to Brett Loomis, a battalion chief with Corvallis Fire. Three engines responded and set up hose lines, and Oregon State Police troopers and OSU employees set up a 500-foot perimeter to keep people out of the area.

Parts of Washington and 26th at the scene of the break were blocked off by emergency vehicles with their lights flashing, and utility crews were attempting to fix the broken line. Loomis said that the OSU parking garage along with the Beaver Store and a Dutch Bros located in the same building had all been evacuated.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a crew of engineers from NW Natural approached the broken line, which was hissing with escaping gas, and made a preliminary effort to repair it. Loomis said that rescue crews were standing by in case any of the utility workers were overcome by gas. Utility workers were wearing breathing apparatus and protective equipment.