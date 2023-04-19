Almost five years without an in-house conductor, and years without holding in-person concerts, the Willamette Valley Symphony enters its concert season with a new artistic director and conductor.

Conductor Lance Inouye doesn’t want to spend too much time talking about his repertoire or his training in the music world. He doesn’t want to focus on those things because often concerts are seen as something difficult to access. An exclusive art form. But it doesn’t have to be.

“It’s so important to have access to music; it’s not just written for wealthy patrons, it’s written for everyone,” Inouye said.

Part of that is having an experience where you aren’t shoved into a corner because that’s the only seat for live music you can perform. But where the Willamette Valley Symphony plays, there are no bad seats, he said.

The April 22 and 23 concerts, to be held in Corvallis, will include pieces from the Romantic Era, he said. Where the Classical Period with pieces by Mozart was all about simplicity, the Romantic Era was all about the outward expression of emotion.

Some of the emotions that will likely be evoked in the upcoming concerts are longing, desire, unfulfilled desire, anxiety and love, he said.

The pieces are lush and full of sound.

“By the end of Sibelius’ Second Symphony, the whole stage is shaking,” he said.

Finnish composer Sibelius described this grand work as “a confession of the soul," said Tom Bruch, president of the Willamette Valley Symphony Board of Directors.

The five years without an in-house director were an exciting time to work with several talented people, Bruch said.

But it also proved to be more difficult. You can’t go as in-depth with the people you work with because they are changing around, he said. Now the symphony is able to have guest performers as well.

“After a period of struggle, we found a great new conductor,” Bruch said.

One of the most impressive things about him was that he didn't have to look at any scores when he conducted a whole concert, Bruch said.

It's true that sometimes he plays things from memory, Inouye said.

"It gives me the freedom to free up my eyes and ears and engage with the orchestra better," he said.

Inouye doesn’t have a favorite piece. Whatever project he is working on is his favorite until he moves onto the next, he said. At the end of each rehearsal, he finds himself wishing it were longer.

If you go: The concerts will take place at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, with a pre-concert talk at 6:15. On Saturday, April 23, the concert will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk at 3:45 p.m. Those under 17 will be admitted free. Tickets for everyone else are $18 for seniors and $20 for adults, and are available at www.willamettevalleysymphony.org.