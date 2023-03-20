A brother-sister duo originally from the Monroe area have something new for Corvallis to try at The Chicken Shanty.

Co-owners Rebekah and Ben Ballard are fourth-generation locals with a lot of family members in Benton County, which may come in handy as they spread the word about their grand opening.

“We grew up working in a food cart with our parents,” Ben Ballard said. “That was our summer job. I started when I was 7 years old.”

Working for their parents’ Bellfountain Smokehouse led to a love of the food business. When the Ballards learned on social media about franchise opportunities under The Chicken Shanty banner, they headed to the company’s headquarters in Medford to meet with the founders, see how it works, and do some taste-testing.

“We tried the whole menu, absolutely loved it,” he said. “And they’re an awesome family, reminded us a lot of our own family.”

So, what makes The Chicken Shanty stand out? Rebekah Ballard said it’s the always-fresh approach, using a custom seasoning profile for hand-breaded organic northwest chicken that’s never been frozen, and making a variety of fresh specialty sauces. The menu features sandwiches, wraps and wings as well as sides and desserts.

“And culturally it’s a great place to work; everywhere I’ve been the employees love it,” Rebekah Ballard said. There are four Chicken Shanties in Medford; also in Oregon in Umatilla and Eagle Point and coming soon to Grants Pass and Bend, and one in Nevada.

“Growing up working with our family we had a great time," Rebekah Ballard said. "It’s important to provide a high-quality product, but it’s also important to me that anyone working for us enjoys it.”

It’s been a fast-moving process from idea to grand opening for the Corvallis location. Having seen the franchise opportunity in August and visited the company in October, by November the Ballards had settled on the Ninth Street location that was already setup to house a restaurant.

“Growing up in the food industry, I’ve always wanted to jump back into it,” Ben Ballard said. “This seemed like a perfect scenario; the owners bring in a team to help, and there’s a lot of support.”

The Chicken Shanty started in 2019 in Medford and is spreading its wings to new locations. The company’s website advertises franchises at $125,000.

The Corvallis Chicken Shanty is at 1786 NW Ninth St. and will offer full-service takeout through several food delivery apps.

