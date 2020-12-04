Brooklane developers withdraw appeal on path

The battle of the Brooklane Heights multiuse path is over. For now. Maybe.

Brooklane Heights developers have advised the city of Corvallis via a Dec. 1 letter that they are withdrawing their appeal of a city decision requiring them to install the path as part of the development’s conditions of approval.

The appeal chewed up good chunks of the past two Corvallis City Council meetings as councilors grappled with the best way to unknot the path issue.

The problem with the 324-foot path, which connects Southwest Wolverine Avenue with Southwest Badger Place, is that its slopes approach 30% and thus raise safety concerns.

Brooklane Heights officials originally argued for keeping the path in its current grass and gravel state, but their Dec. 1 letter noted agreement with the city’s suggestion of paving the path.

“We appreciate the time and thought that City Council has devoted to the Brooklane Heights pedestrian path dilemma and how to satisfy its requirement from a safety standpoint,” said the letter, which was signed by Brooklane Heights partner Steve Schaberg. “In listening to the November 16 deliberations, we sensed a level of mistrust, and that our concern for safety argument was only being used as a means to avoid the cost of installing the path.