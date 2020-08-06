Brooklyn man arrested in Sweet Home-area firearm incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — Joel Elias Soto, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Marks Ridge area north of Sweet Home and faces numerous charges after allegedly firing a handgun into the ground during an argument with another man on Monday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court, Soto was charged with unlawful use of a weapon firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and menacing.

Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said deputies responded to the 41000 block of Marks Ridge Drive at 3:53 p.m. Monday. A caller reported that Soto, who had also been living at the residence, shot the gun into the ground during an argument and then ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies searched the area until Thursday, when about 6:50 p.m., they were called to another disturbance at the residence. The same caller reported that this time, Soto had pointed the gun at him.

Soto had again fled into the wooded area. Deputies, assisted by two Linn County K9 units and the Sweet Home Police Department, again searched the area. Deputy Matt Sheets and his dog, Thunder, found Soto hiding in a drainage culvert south of the residence.

Soto is also being held on an outstanding warrant issued out of New York for second-degree assault.