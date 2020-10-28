Brothers man charged with assault for alleged drunk driving crash in Linn County

A Brothers man has been accused of injuring a woman during a drunk driving crash and then fleeing the scene in December on Interstate 5 in southern Linn County.

Richard Allen Johnson, 45, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday with second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The crash occurred on Dec. 6 and the Oregon State Police investigated the case.

Judge Thomas McHill set Johnson’s bail at $500,000, according to Oregon’s online court database.

In a brief interview on Monday, prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos said that Johnson’s unusually high bail stemmed from him fleeing the state. He was extradited from California and initially was transported to Harney County, Oregon due to probation violation warrants there.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Nov. 16.

Defense attorney Michael Lowry was not able to be contacted for comment regarding the case.