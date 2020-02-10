Brown announces ‘historic’ agreement between timber, environmentalists

“While the Wild Salmon Center and many of the signers of this MOU today have been part of that 20 years of tension, the results have been a lack of trust, gridlock on forest policy and growing public demand for broader reform of laws,” Van Dyke said. “Today we’re starting a new approach.”

From a 10,000-foot level, the deal seems to favor environmental interests, but Miller believes that isn’t so.

According to Miller, the timber industry in Oregon is proud of its environmental stewardship and are equally interested in protecting water from aerial spraying of herbicides and using technology to let local residents know in real time of spraying.

“This is going to be a best-in-class practice for real-time notification, increasing the distance for the notifications, and having the spray records available within 24 hours,” Miller said. “Those kinds of things are difficult to develop in terms of execution on the ground...I think that’s the thing that got us over the hurdle.”