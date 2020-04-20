Brown begins to map out plans to reopen the state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By the week of May 4, Gov. Kate Brown could have a firm plan for reopening parts of Oregon’s economy, probably starting with rural counties.

Brown held a conference call Monday afternoon with county commissioners throughout the state.

“Commissioners are under tremendous pressure in their counties to reopen for business,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said afterward. “I felt like it’s actually progressing. The conversation about opening up, with the notable exception of large groups, is almost progressing more quickly than I had anticipated.”

He added, “Now, by moving right along, we’re talking about mid-May or so.”

Brown expects to release a more detailed draft plan next week. It will not contain dates for when businesses might reopen and social distancing restrictions might be eased. Instead, it will require meeting criteria that Brown announced last week, combined with President Donald Trump’s recommendations.

Each Oregon county also would have to certify that it had adequate hospital beds to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases and sufficient personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders.

Unlike in some states, Brown is focusing on a regional approach.