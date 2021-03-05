Brown directs Oregon schools to reopen

A year after shutting schools down to in-person learning, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday that all schools must be open to in-person learning for all students by April 19.

“Whether or not public schools should return kids to the classroom this spring is no longer up for discussion,” Brown wrote in a letter to the heads of the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education.

The move signaled a stark turnaround from the last about-face by the state, which suddenly ended the compulsory nature of the state metrics guiding reopening in December. At the time, Brown stated: “Moving forward, the decision to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district, school by school.”

The letter was released Friday in conjunction with a statement from the governor’s office that notes all public schools must have universal access to in-person learning for grades K-5 by the week of March 29. Grades 6-12 must follow by the week of April 19.

According to the state, about 700 schools are currently operating in person but the majority of Oregon schools are still offering only comprehensive distance learning or a combination of both.

But the new directive leaves some important points unclear.