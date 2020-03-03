Brown forwards virus concerns to Pence

SALEM — Oregon could face a shortage of equipment used to protect health care providers from the coronavirus and rural hospitals could find themselves short-staffed as the state confronts the outbreak, Gov. Kate Brown warned Tuesday.

She also said the state will need millions of dollars in financial support from the federal government to handle the impacts of COVID-19 across the state.

The governor cited the concerns in a March 3 letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the federal response to the outbreak of the virus.

The letter was sent following a briefing Pence gave to governors on the response to the outbreak that has caused nine deaths in the U.S. and sickened thousands globally. While the Democratic governor struck a diplomatic tone in her letter, she did raise areas of concern.

In Oregon, state health authorities have identified three people presumed to be infected with COVID-19 and are monitoring 101 people who show no symptoms but may have been exposed.

The governor set up a task force of key state agencies and a command center was opened in Portland.