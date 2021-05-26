Brown gets pushback on plan to require showing vaccination cards

The House Republican letter said Oregon should be in step with its neighbors as it has been on many — though not all — COVID-19 policies.

"Oregon's response to COVID-19 should not be an outlier on the West Coast," the Republicans wrote. "We are reaching the end of the pandemic and should be lifting mandates, not adding new ones. It is time to place our trust in Oregonians again. They have earned it."

Brown has said showing certification is a small inconvenience to ensure that someone who might spread a disease that has killed over 591,000 Americans doesn't get close to people they might infect.

The salvo from the House Republicans was part of a barrage fired at Brown's plans over the past week.

A letter from the National Grocers Association and 10 other major retail groups has asked federal health and worker safety officials to stop Brown from requiring employees to ask for and verify vaccination cards. Making frontline workers the gatekeepers and enforcers of state policy was inappropriate and potentially dangerous, the letter said.

The criticism came as what was supposed to be a showcase for the state's new policy on vaccinated sections in venues has been scaled back and watered down by key participants.