Brown orders 2 counties to shut back down

Brown had hoped to replicate the same pattern with Umatilla County, but she said her overtures were repeatedly rebuffed. She said county commissioners would only follow statewide restrictions.

"Honestly, I have been in contact regularly with the local county commissioners. I would prefer to do things collaboratively, but in this case, it has become a crisis," Brown said.

However, Hermiston Mayor David Drotzmann did tell OSU officials that "the results of this study are a significant warning. We now have a clearer picture of how many people are carrying this disease without knowing it, and how rapidly it is spreading family to family, household to household.”

Brown said she knows the rollback will be a health care and economic burden on the counties and that she would take action to reduce the impact.

Adding more testing is challenging because of a growing nationwide shortage of test kits. Longer waiting periods are widely reported as labs struggle with a backlog of tests.

Brown said she had asked for help from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and asked Oregon's congressional delegation to keep up pressure for more supplies.

"It's not looking like it will be coming," she said.