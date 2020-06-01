Brown orders reinforcements sent to Portland

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams held a press conference Monday morning to renew the call for Brown to send in the National Guard.

“This has to stop,” Williams said. “In order for that to happen in the city of Portland, we need help. We need more help.”

Brown agreed to send the 50 state troopers, equivalent to about 25% of all troopers in Oregon, along with the National Guard, to backstop Portland-area law enforcement against what she said were a small number of people bent on violence. Each trooper or soldier would perform support roles that would free up local law enforcement to send more officers into the streets.

In Oregon, demonstrations in Eugene and Salem on Saturday also began peacefully, but ended with some smashing windows and looting stores. A demonstration in Bend on Saturday was peaceful. Other protests have taken place in Klamath Falls and Medford.

Black leaders in the Portland area argued that the National Guard's presence on the street would only inflame the situation.

Nkenge Harmon Johnson, leader of the Urban League of Portland, told Willamette Week it was a cure worse than the problem.