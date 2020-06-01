Brown orders reinforcements sent to Portland

Gov. Kate Brown is sending 100 Oregon State Police troopers and 50 Oregon National Guard soldiers to Portland to assist with quelling violent protests that have rocked the city for three straight nights.
Brown said the National Guard troops would be unarmed and perform support roles such as traffic control, medical aid, and arrest processing that will free up more police officers to patrol the streets.
"You don't defuse violence by putting soldiers on our streets," Brown said. "That is exactly what President Trump wants. Trump wants governors to deploy the National Guard as a show of force to intimidate the public."
In a conference call with governors on Monday, Trump urged more aggressive action against violent protestors.
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said, according to press reports.
The protests have been over the death of George Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. A videotape surfaced showing Floyd, handcuffed and lying on the street, being restrained by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. Floyd cried that he couldn't breathe.
In some cities, massive peaceful gatherings were followed by a small percentage of protestors who burned buildings and police cars, looted stores and attacked police. Portland was among the cities where crowds took to the streets Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams held a press conference Monday morning to renew the call for Brown to send in the National Guard.
“This has to stop,” Williams said. “In order for that to happen in the city of Portland, we need help. We need more help.”
Brown agreed to send the 50 state troopers, equivalent to about 25% of all troopers in Oregon, along with the National Guard, to backstop Portland-area law enforcement against what she said were a small number of people bent on violence. Each trooper or soldier would perform support roles that would free up local law enforcement to send more officers into the streets.
In Oregon, demonstrations in Eugene and Salem on Saturday also began peacefully, but ended with some smashing windows and looting stores. A demonstration in Bend on Saturday was peaceful. Other protests have taken place in Klamath Falls and Medford.
Black leaders in the Portland area argued that the National Guard's presence on the street would only inflame the situation.
Nkenge Harmon Johnson, leader of the Urban League of Portland, told Willamette Week it was a cure worse than the problem.
"The curfew was a challenge to people in Portland," Johnson said. "You saw how they reacted. Putting the National Guard on the streets just escalates the challenge."
The vision of troops in military dress with military weapons on the streets of Portland was something Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty would not accept.
"We are not going to have martial law," she said.
It took assurances that the National Guard would be mostly behind the scenes, unarmed, for her to support the move and take part in Brown's teleconference.
