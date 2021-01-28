Brown orders vaccine redirected to Portland

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday ordered 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines redirected to the Portland area instead of going to other parts of the state.

The move came after news reports that health care workers in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county were unable to be vaccinated because of a shortage of doses.

At the same time, other counties were inoculating groups further down the priority list because of excess doses on hand.

"Health care workers and Phase 1a individuals across the state have always been my top priority for vaccination," Brown said

The Portland area would receive 17,000 additional shots for health care workers and 15,000 for teachers and school staff.

"That's currently about 60% of the 53,000 first doses to be sent around the state next week, reflecting the large number of health care workers and individuals from vulnerable populations in the region," Brown said

Brown did not say where the doses would come from, but her office provided a list of 15 counties that are ahead of schedule on inoculating priority groups. Some of the doses are from a new shipment authorized by the Centers for Disease Control.