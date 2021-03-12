Brown: Oregon needs massive infusion of COVID-19 vaccine to meet Biden's goal

"We know the previous administration made previous announcements it was unable to fill," Allen said.

Oregon is currently limiting shots to health workers, residents of nursing homes, educators and daycare workers, and most recently, all residents age 65 and older as of March 1.

The next eligible group can seek shots March 29. It's a long list that includes adults age 45 and older with specific medical issues, agricultural and other food processing workers, homeless people, residents of low-income housing, those displaced by last year's wildfires and wildland firefighters.

Pregnant women age 16 and over were recently added to the group.

OHA has not been able to give estimates on how many people will become eligible on March 29.

May 1 — the date that Biden wants eligibility to be offered to all adults nationwide — is currently listed as adding front-line workers (those who deal daily with the public), those living in multigenerational households, and those age 16-44 with certain medical conditions.

Brown's plan calls for everyone age 45 and older to be eligible on June 1. On July 1, all adults would be able to seek shots.