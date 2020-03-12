Brown signs state executive order on virus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

And on Tuesday, Oregon State University, Portland State University and the University of Oregon announced they would take classes online for the next term for about 80,000 students.

Brown said it was clear such measures were necessary.

"These steps can help save lives. This is what is at stake," the governor said.

Saying that the state should be prepared for thousands of cases, she said her actions had two goals: stop the spread of the disease and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. She also said it was aimed at protecting people most vulnerable to COVID-19, which include older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

Brown said that the virus will affect the lives of Oregonians and the state’s economy and noted the hardship some will face.

The number of confirmed cases in Oregon rose to 21 after two residents in a veterans’ nursing home in Lebanon contracted the virus. State health officials have sent a “strike team” into the nursing home and will test all of its residents and staff.

Testing for COVID-19 has focused on people most at risk and the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory can process 80 kits a day. The state is seeking to expand its testing capacity by allowing commercial labs to process samples.

Brown said that while she would appreciate the capacity for more testing there is currently an adequate amount.

