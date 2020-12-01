Brown state budget proposal relies on help from Congress

Gov. Kate Brown unveiled a highly aspirational two-year state budget proposal Tuesday that would require a politically supportive U.S. Congress to make much of its most sweeping — and expensive — programs to work.
“2020 has challenged Oregon in unimaginable ways," Brown said in her budget note.
The keystone to the budget is active and expansive federal support.
Brown's budget explicitly calls for federal funds for:
Health care: Due largely to the surge in demand caused by the pandemic, jobs losses and wildfires, Oregon faces a $718 million budget gap for the Oregon Health Plan — the state's version of Medicaid — that serves the poorest and most vulnerable residents. Coronavirus Relief Funds that have helped so far are among a long list of federal programs and assistance that expires Dec. 31. Brown said the state was working to find savings in the Oregon Health Plan, but needs an extension of enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage funding. The governor said she wants a new Coronavirus Relief Fund support for local and state governments that is more flexible and has a faster response.
Helping businesses: Brown wants to renew the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses that offered loans in exchange for promises to use the money to pay employees to stay on the job during times when businesses are closing or cutting back. The loans can become grants that do not require reimbursement to the federal government if conditions are met.
Unemployment: Congress must revive monthly $600 payments in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Insurance that can be added on top of state unemployment payments to out-of-work Oregonians. The governor’s budget maintains funding for the state departments overseeing unemployment and worker safety. It includes $146.4 million for the long-delayed modernization of the state's antiquated unemployment benefits computer system that led to months-long backups in assistance payments that continue through to today. The state will maintain spending on the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, Oregon Worker Quarantine Fund, and the COVID-19 temporary paid leave program. Brown underscored that all programs will assist people "regardless of immigration status."
Housing and homelessness: Brown wants $350 million in rental assistance to help Oregonians stay in their homes. Brown's budget includes a $65.9 million increase in state funding for housing and homeless programs compared to the current budget. The proposed budget also includes $20 million in homeowner assistance, and $250 million to develop more affordable housing.
COVID-19: Additional spending is needed to support the state's COVID-19 testing and vaccine inoculation programs, as well as back-filling state spending on other pandemic responses and programs. Brown calls for $30 million in "public health modernization" to streamline the way residents move through the health care system.
Child care: Brown wants to assist Oregonians to go back to work by helping defray costs of care for children while parents work. A federal survey found that one million mothers nationwide had to quit their jobs during the pandemic to care for children who would otherwise be in school or daycare.
Wildfires: The state budget features several separate efforts to deal with wildfire recovery, including reconstruction and repair, debris cleanup, tree removal, shelter and housing, and food assistance. The budget earmarks $189.5 million to rebuild communities destroyed or damaged by the fires. Another $170 million in community development funds will be allocated through the governor’s Wildfire Economic Recovery Council. Improving future fire response and resources would receive $73.7 million. Spending includes $30 million for The Department of Forestry, and $40 million for programs suggested by the Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response. Another $47 million goes to grants and loans for other wildfire recovery efforts.
K-12 education: Brown would spend $9.1 billion on the State School Fund, fully funding the Student Success Act programs, grants of the High School Graduation and College and Career Readiness Fund, and drawing $215 million from the Education Stability Fund to stabilize education funding. Brown said the pandemic and school closures have exposed the gaps in educational opportunities for Black, Indigenous, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and other students of color who did not have the resources for online learning and the home support needed because of demands to help with childcare or work.
Early learning: Brown would fund early care and education for 8,000 children through Oregon Pre-K, Early Head Start, Preschool Promise, and the Early Childhood Equity Fund.
In most years, the governor's budget is a starting point for negotiations with the Legislature to create the tax and spending program that is finalized at the end of the session in odd-number years. Unlike the federal budget, the state budget must be balanced — no deficit spending is allowed.
Brown's budget proposal on Tuesday points to Congress for continued or reinstated funding from 2020, such as the CARES Act and Payroll Protection Program, which are being allowed to lapse with the new year.
