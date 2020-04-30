Brown unveils draft guidelines on how to reopen

“These documents are a product of our sector-specific working group discussions with business owners and other stakeholders,” Merah wrote in an email response to questions. “Generally speaking, the goal is to develop guidance for these business sectors that will keep employees and patrons safe from COVID-19 as we work to gradually and safely reopen Oregon.”

Brown plans to reopen the Oregon economy in phases. Businesses have been seeking clarity in how they can keep their staffs and their customers safe, said Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Each business sector has been working on plans to keep customers apart, which is a top priority.

“They really want their customers to feel very comfortable coming back,” Brooks said. “Some of the industries are looking at some of these guidelines as very difficult to implement, and we’re working through that with the Governor’s Office right now.”

Brooks is particularly concerned about the impact on the child care industry, where restrictions on the number of children per provider could put some out of business. “The margins on child care are so slim, and if you are not at full capacity, you lose money,” she said.