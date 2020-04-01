Brownsville City Council declares an emergency at meeting

BROWNSVILLE — For the first time in Brownsville’s 144-year history, City Council members met by video conference from the comfort of their own homes Tuesday evening.
The meeting was postponed from March 24 due to the state’s COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic order. The council made quick work of an abridged agenda.
The councilors:
— Approved a resolution to allow coverage of community volunteers through the Workers Compensation program.
— Declared an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration will help the community qualify for possible state and federal funds, as well as allow video conferencing of public meetings.
— Approved a resolution to allow Mayor Don Ware, Council President Doug Block and City Administrator Scott McDowell to make executive decisions due to the pandemic and, at times, the need for expediency of issues.
— Approved a resolution to allow employees up to 80 hours of paid sick leave if they are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be in effect until the state lifts its emergency declaration. Employees may use their existing sick leave if furloughed or if concerned about health. The 80 hours was granted to all as administrative leave to be used for the same reasoning. Some employees don’t have sick leave and those who do may not have enough to cover an extended illness.
— Appointed Dayna Hansen to the Budget Committee. Councilor Greg Hansen recused himself because he is her husband. City Administrator McDowell said the city’s budget process must continue per state statutes, even though there is a pandemic.
— Was told by McDowell that the city has established a Facebook page and has contracted with PageFreezer — an archival program — at $109 per month to maintain compliance with state public records laws.
— McDowell reported he has contacted several community organizations, including the Senior Center and American Legion, to determine how they are doing during the pandemic and social distancing. He said the city is prepared to assist them as needed. Mayor Ware said he talked with volunteers at Sharing Hands. “I was very impressed,” Ware said. “I’m concerned though that they will soon have a budget issue since they have had to closed the thrift store.”
— McDowell reminded council members that the wind turbines used to prevent “cold injury” to grapes at the vineyard on the south side of town will likely start operating. They turn on when temperatures reach about 36 degrees. McDowell said the machines “generate a very noticeable sound throughout town. The motors sound like an old farm tractor and the blades have a high-pitched sound.” The councilors will likely begin fielding complaints from residents.
— Cost estimates to move playground equipment at Pioneer Park due to erosion of the banks of the Calapooia River came in almost triple the city’s $30,000 estimate. Councilors decided they will hold off as long as possible and try to save money over the next couple years and then purchase new playground equipment and place it at a new site in the park.
