Brownsville holds annual pioneer parade in reverse

Even the coronavirus couldn’t cancel all the events associated with the Linn County Pioneer Picnic, which has been an annual Brownsville staple since 1887.

A “Reverse Parade” was held Saturday, with residents decorating their houses and storefronts, rather than vehicles and floats. The parade was hosted by the Linn County Pioneer Association as well as the Central Linn Lions Club and followed a pioneer farming theme.

“We got the idea because Harrisburg was doing it for Fourth of July (and) Lebanon was doing it for Strawberry Festival, and so we thought, ‘Oh that’s a good idea,’” said Pioneer Association President Debie Wyne. “I was very pleased with the participation and the entries today.”

Brownsville Stitching Parlor owner Jamie Kampfer said, in any other year, she would usually just sit and watch the parade.

“I just wanted to participate because it’s been a hard year for everyone,” she said. “It was really different and we had to come up with an idea.”