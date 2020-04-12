Brownsville man gets four years for attempted assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Brownsville man was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted second-degree assault on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Chase Lee Davis, 28, had been accused of second-degree assault for reportedly slamming a woman’s head repeatedly against the pavement outside the Brownsville Saloon the night of Feb. 7.

He pleaded no contest to the lesser offense. A charge of strangulation also was dismissed at sentencing per terms of the plea agreement.

In the aftermath of the crime, the woman was unconscious and appeared to be having a seizure, according to a deputy who responded to the incident. The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Davis' sentence was greater than typical for attempted second-degree assault due to an aggravating factor. He was convicted of fourth-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving the same victim, whom he knows.

In a separate case, Davis pleaded no contest on Wednesday to giving false information to a peace officer in connection to a citation or warrant.