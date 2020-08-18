Brownsville Pioneer Parade winners announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's Pioneer Parade was held in reverse — a new take on the annual Brownsville picnic's event. Residents and business owners decorated their homes and storefronts, rather than floats, according to the "pioneer farming" theme.

Judges for the parade included the Pioneer Association directors, 2020 Pioneer Picnic Grand Marshalls, Pioneer Picnic Court and Brownsville Mayor Don Ware. All participants were categorized as private residential or commercial displays and were judged on originality, craftsmanship, entertainment value and interpretation of the theme.

Here are the winners of the reverse parade decoration contest:

Private

• Court’s Choice: Tenbush/Grant Families

• Grand Marshall's Choice: Tenbush/Grant Families

• Mayor’s Choice: Julie Reed and Joyce Nelson

• Picnic Director’s Choice: (Tie) Jenna and Lawrence Stutsman, Tenbush/Grant Families

• People’s Choice: Tenbush/Grant Families

Commercial

• Court’s Choice: Brownsville Stitching Parlor