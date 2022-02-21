Brr! Where to warm up during freezing temperatures in the mid-valley

Winter is in full swing, and temperatures in the mid-Willamette Valley are projected to get far below freezing this week.

According to the National Weather Service, some cities in Linn and Benton counties are forecast to hit as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit, with Tuesday, Feb. 22 expected to be the coldest night throughout the mid-valley.

With the cold weather on the horizon, many will be looking to escape the frigid air and warm up someplace safe and dry. Some communities are offering warming centers to the public. Keep in mind not all centers accommodate overnight stays.

Here are a few warming centers in Linn County:

Albany

Riverfront Community Center (489 NW Water Ave) Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Albany Public Library (2450 14th Ave. SE) Open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Albany Helping Hands (619 SE 9th Ave.) Overnight shelter available. Must check in while agency is staffed (usually until 7 p.m.)

Albany Second Chance (1100 SE Jackson St.) Overnight shelter available. Must check in while agency is staffed (usually until 7 p.m.)



Lebanon

