Bruce the Moose, now fully restored, takes place of honor in new Corvallis Museum

He arrived intact at his destination, although there was a moment of drama when he wobbled precariously going over the museum threshold, prompting gasps of alarm from the small gathering of onlookers. But the movers were ready for trouble and held the museum’s star attraction steady as they eased him into place at the foot of the main staircase.

Jo Anne Trow, a member of the society’s board, watched the proceedings with a big smile on her face.

“Oh, my,” she said. “He’s home.”

Exhibition curator Mark Tolonen said the iconic moose will provide a focal point for the new museum while also serving as a connection to the past.

“He’ll be in the middle looking out to greet people when they walk in,” he said. “The community has so many fond memories of the Horner Museum, and he was kind of the mascot of the Horner Museum.”

Bruce also served as the figurehead of the fundraising campaign for the $11.5 million museum project, appearing on lawn signs, coffee cups and promotional materials with slogans such as “A moose is a terrible thing to waste.”

His arrival signals the completion of a lengthy quest by the historical society, which bought the land for its new museum in 1999.