Bruler Fire 75% contained

The Bruler Fire burning in Linn County is now considered 75% contained, though fire experts estimate that it could keep burning until well into October.
First detected on July 12, the Bruler Fire is named after Bruler Creek, located in the area northeast of Green Peter Reservoir and within the Quartzville Recreation Corridor where the fire is burning. As has been the case for weeks, it’s currently estimated at 195 acres in size.
Crews have managed to contain the fire since then, with “moderate backing (and) creeping” occurring but minor spread. Crews established multiple containment lines around the fire’s perimeter, both immediate response lines and contingency lines that are intended to hold the fire from further spread if weather conditions lead to more activity than previous weeks.
The incident management website for the fire describes varying levels of fuel within and surrounding the fire perimeter.
“The fire area is dominated by heavy timber litter and varying degrees of live understory with some pockets of lighters fuels,” the report states. “Roll out of material along steep underslung lines continue to be a threat to containment. Lichen drape in trees is reported to be the primary ladder fuel to get fire into (the) canopy and establish some isolated tree torching.”
Currently, the fire’s total containment date is estimated to be Oct. 30, so area closures are still in effect while crews watch the fire’s activity as weather patterns change.
So far, the fire has not had significant impacts on air quality for surrounding communities, with both Detroit and Sweet Home showing “good” air quality readings. The latest report on Oregon Smoke Blog, a website updated by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality using reports by various forest partners, says that air quality should remain good throughout the weekend and into next week.
Health officials recommend that people refill inhalers and other needed medications while the air quality is good.
The area surrounding the Bruler Fire is still closed to the public while containment efforts continue. The large closure area includes roads and recreation sites along the Quartzville Recreation Corridor, the Middle Santiam Wilderness, and the Old Cascade Crest trail system.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
