Bud Pierce runs for governor again, thinks the second time's the charm

Doctor William “Bud” Pierce is no stranger to running for governor, but he hopes the second time’s the charm. After an unsuccessful run against Gov. Kate Brown in 2016, Pierce says he’s learned what it takes to govern and, importantly for him and fellow Republicans, how he can win.
Pierce, 64, said the governorship is the first step for the Oregon Republican Party to mount a comeback against current Democratic majorities.
“What we have to do, realistically, I think a Republican governor has to get elected and a Republican governor needs to govern really well,” said Pierce.
He says the way to govern well is to focus on his four major policy issues of public safety, homelessness, education and business success. The public safety component was one he pointed to as a big factor that pushed him to run again, as he saw the violent clashes between police and rioters in Portland last year.
On public safety, he said the governor needs to make a commitment to policing that reduces police violence but that isn’t afraid of “the force component.”
“I grew up right outside of an Air Force base,” Pierce said. “My dad was a custodian: blue collar, mixed races. And kind of what you’re taught in that culture is, if people are misbehaving … you ask them to stop politely. And then if they don’t stop, you have to stop them.”
On homelessness, Pierce said the governor has to put together a task force of experts who will report daily on the realities on the ground, in every city. The governor needs to know about efforts like the ones in Corvallis, for example, to clear out homeless camps from city parks. But, he acknowledged, the best way to clean up camps is to have adequate shelters for unhoused folks to go to, something he says is sorely lacking in most communities.
“People need to be taken to real shelters,” he said. “And the minute they’re sheltered and given the necessities of life, we need to start working with them so they can change in a positive way.”
Programs need to include treatments for mental health issues, drug abuse problems or other conditions that prevent people from being productive members of society, Pierce said. To do that, he thinks it will take public and private partnerships, with local business filling the gaps that limited state and federal funding can provide.
On education, he says Oregon needs to provide more options for students. He specifically pointed to Massachusetts, which overhauled its public school system to create more trade schools and career technical universities. In K-12 schools, he says the focus needs to be “more on the ability and accountability of the teacher in classroom and not bureaucracy and keeping track of numbers.”
On business, he pointed to his own experience running Oregon Oncology Specialists. His business started with six employees when he joined in 1994 and turned into a large regional provider of chemotherapy treatments. Not only does his business accept patients at its offices, it also provides staffing and chemo services for several hospitals around Western Oregon, like at Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
He said that a robust business community is the key to solving many of these other problems. If there are enough jobs to go around, he explained, people can find work in their desired professions, the ones that they went to school for. Folks who are out of work and on the streets can find a way of providing for themselves and their families. More prosperity leads to less crime.
Pierce said that, more than blood pressure or cholesterol, a job is really one of the primary determinants of health.
“Business is there to help you get a purpose in life,” he said. “Money is a tool to make business work, but people get too focused on the money. I obviously want people to have good solid pay and benefits … (but) business is really the anchor of our lives.”
When pressed to provide specific solutions to several of these overarching policy issues, like solving the homelessness crisis, Pierce said that the governor’s job lies less in the specifics and more in the leadership — the ability to delegate roles to the right people.
“As the leader, what you’re trying to do is turn over authority and accountability to people all the way down the chain of getting the job done,” he said. “And providing encouragement and oversight and you personally staying on top of it to make sure it’s getting done. That’s really what leadership is. But there’s no magic plan … and one person can’t do all the work. It’s impossible.”
Pierce said that last time he ran he was lacking the components that made him a “fully formed candidate.” He says he spent so much time trying to teach people who Bud Pierce is, and trying to please the widest range of voters, that his message ultimately didn’t resound with Oregonians. He lost to Brown after gathering 43.53% of the vote at the general election.
“I think what you want to do is be completely authentic on what you think and what you believe and then let the people vote,” Pierce said. “I think that’s hard the first time. You’re treading water softly and thinking, ‘I want people to vote for me.’”
Pierce said running against a de facto incumbent in Brown, who had experience in the role after she was appointed to finish ousted Gov. John Kitzhaber’s term, was harder than running for an open seat will be next year. Brown is term-limited and therefore cannot run again.
He also said that the Republican Party has a bit of an identity crisis. Pierce said the party needs to be more willing to change, but also to embrace the qualities of the “legacy Republicans” that he looks up to. He mentioned Abraham Lincoln, Mark Hatfield, Tom McCall and Vic Ateyeh.
There’s a name noticeably missing from that list: Donald Trump. Pierce initially endorsed Trump in 2016 and then walked his support back after old Access Hollywood tapes were leaked where Trump could be heard on a hot microphone saying denigrating comments about women.
Pierce avoided saying outright that he wasn’t a fan of Trump or his leadership, saying instead that he “always talk(s) about the positive in people.”
“He’s totally authentic,” Pierce said of Trump. “And I’m convinced that if he hadn’t been totally authentic in who he is, he never would have won the presidency. And, because he’s so authentic, that’s probably why he lost the presidency. But he was who he was. He is who he is.”
Pierce also gave President Trump kudos for his vaccination campaign, Operation Warp Speed, which put billions of dollars toward developing a vaccine within about eight months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. He also touted Trump’s approach with China, saying it was about time an American administration stood up to “how badly they play in the world.”
He said that he and other Republicans shouldn’t try to be the same kind of “in-your-face” politician as Trump, though. Instead, they should be their own authentic selves, too.
That said, Pierce also thinks the Oregon GOP needs to be willing to change if it’s ever going to break its losing streak for Oregon’s top executive. The last Republican elected as governor of Oregon was Atiyeh in 1978 and 1982.
“Really, what people are saying is that they don’t like us as much,” Pierce said. “Honestly, it’s a vote. They have a choice. They like you or they don’t … and I think when you’re not winning, you need to change. The problem isn’t in the voters, the problem is you gotta look in the mirror.”
He says, for instance, that the Republican Party should be “the environmental party, because there’s nothing more important in Oregon than the environment.” And Republicans also need to not feel like they have to go toward Trump’s brand of conservatism to win in Oregon.
Pierce said that he wasn’t just tempered by his prior experiences in running for Oregon’s highest office. He also says that he was “softened” by the loss of his wife, Selma Moon Pierce, just a day after he announced he was running for governor in 2020. She was struck and killed by a motorist in West Salem on Dec. 1.
More than just a partner in life for 40 years, Selma was a political partner for Pierce. She ran twice to represent Oregon’s House District 20, losing both times to incumbent Democrat Paul Evans. Pierce helped her with both campaigns, just as she helped him through his 2016 gubernatorial bid.
“As with many harsh experiences, it helps you develop as a person and as a character,” Pierce said of her loss. “It’s the hard lessons that really teach you.”
He said the loss has helped connect more to the emotions of his cancer patients, which he still sees all day every day. He described working 12- or 16-hour days in order to continue providing treatments to folks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially as “all the baby boomers are retiring from medicine.”
Pierce said his work ethic and track record of leadership, like as president of the Oregon Medical Association and in growing his own business, shows the people of Oregon the kind of governor he would be.
“I’ve been able to get things done,” he said. “If the public wants someone who’s driven to get things done, who has a proven track record and who will stay on track, I think they’ll vote for me.”
