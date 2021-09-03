Bull Fire grows by largest amount in single day

Thursday saw the largest single-day growth of the Bull Complex Fire in Marion and Clackamas counties, leading to unhealthy levels of smoke being dumped on Mill City and Detroit, as well as parts of East Linn County.
The fire, a culmination of five different blazes started by lightning strikes on Aug. 2, grew 1,864 acres. It is now listed at 13,194 acres and its perimeter is considered 7% contained. Early fire activity in August caused the fire to make a run to the north before spreading west and east. Favorable weather reduced fire activity, but the latest heat spell is expected to increase the fire’s growth. The latest expansion has been primarily along the fire’s west side.
The fire is burning toward lands scarred by last year’s Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Riverside fires, which officials say will help slow the spread as the blaze reaches areas with less fuel to the south and west. Officials say this is why there’s very little chance of the fire burning parts of Detroit, which was already impacted by the 2020 Labor Day fires.
This is why personnel has taken advantage of favorable weather over the past few days to bolster containment on the fire’s east end, with controlled burns and constructed lines. There is 568 total personnel fighting the Bull Fire, including five helicopters conducting regular water dumps.
Commuters in the mid-Willamette Valley this morning likely noticed the hazy skies to the east and the smell of wildfire smoke. Much of it is coming from the Bull Fire, which is burning on Mt. Hood National Forest lands and parts of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness Area.
Per the Oregon Smoke Blog website, which is updated by multiple fire and government agencies, Detroit and Mill City show unhealthy levels of smoke. An air quality advisory has been issued for the Santiam Canyon. Lyons has yellow or moderate readings, indicating some negative health effects for sensitive groups. Albany and Corvallis both have green or health readings.
The closure area surrounding the fire includes all forest lands south and west of Forest Service Road 46, as well as all lands within the Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Riverside Fire perimeters. The closure area stretches to just north of Detroit.
A new incident management team, from the Northern Rockies, took command of the fire management on Friday morning. It will continue to provide regular updates, which can be viewed at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7773/.
