Bull Fire grows by largest amount in single day

Thursday saw the largest single-day growth of the Bull Complex Fire in Marion and Clackamas counties, leading to unhealthy levels of smoke being dumped on Mill City and Detroit, as well as parts of East Linn County.

The fire, a culmination of five different blazes started by lightning strikes on Aug. 2, grew 1,864 acres. It is now listed at 13,194 acres and its perimeter is considered 7% contained. Early fire activity in August caused the fire to make a run to the north before spreading west and east. Favorable weather reduced fire activity, but the latest heat spell is expected to increase the fire’s growth. The latest expansion has been primarily along the fire’s west side.

The fire is burning toward lands scarred by last year’s Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Riverside fires, which officials say will help slow the spread as the blaze reaches areas with less fuel to the south and west. Officials say this is why there’s very little chance of the fire burning parts of Detroit, which was already impacted by the 2020 Labor Day fires.

This is why personnel has taken advantage of favorable weather over the past few days to bolster containment on the fire’s east end, with controlled burns and constructed lines. There is 568 total personnel fighting the Bull Fire, including five helicopters conducting regular water dumps.

