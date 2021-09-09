Bull Fire now close to 20,000 acres

The Bull Fire is now almost 20,000 acres large and is still the primary factor contributing to smoke in the mid-Willamette Valley. The fire is considered 7% contained, according to the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team assigned to combat the blaze.

The fire is a culmination of five different blazes started by lightning strikes on Aug. 2. Three of the fires, the Janus, Kola and Ridge fires, were located on the southeast corner of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area in Marion County. A fourth fire, the Round Lake Fire, was located in the east of the Bull of the Woods Wilderness. A fifth fire, the Ogre Creek Fire, was located in the Round Lake Area.

Early in the fire’s activity these distinct blazes made a run towards each other and have converged to form what is now the Bull Complex Fire. The fire has been active most recently in the Upper Dickey Creek, Mother Lode Creek and Pansey Creek areas, where it is expected to continue gaining ground.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The fire has grown on the southeast side up to the scar of the last year’s Lionshead Fire. While containment lines are being built, fire officials predict that the reduced amount of fuels on the ground in these already-burned areas will slow the fire’s spread. This is also why the likelihood of the fire burning communities like Detroit or Mill City remains low.