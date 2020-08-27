Bulldogs mark graduation

Thursday was a night of celebration for the West Albany Bulldogs but it wasn't without an acknowledgement of what they had gathered to mourn as well: a traditional graduation.
Greater Albany Public Schools said goodbye to their third and final senior class on Thursday after three straight days of socially distanced ceremonies that saw families in cars and students crossing the stage in masks, small groups at a time.
Madeleine Getz, one of six valedictorians to speak, laid it bare for her class, saying, "I will be honest. I don't think anything I can say will measure up to the year we've had."
Getz referenced COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions that followed as well as the renewed call for social justice and climate change.
"Even though it's a celebration," she said, "we are a grieving country and a grieving community."
The class of 2020 marks the 66th graduating class from West, most recently headed by Susie Orsborn who asked the crowd in the parking lot of the Linn County Expo Center to beep their horns if they were alumni of the school.
A chorus erupted.
After congratulating parents, Orsborn asked that all signs of appreciation be kept to just two honks.
Kyle Jenson and Elizabeth Lake garnered a few more.
"We started to write a speech but it was bad so, we wrote a song instead," Lake said.
The pair sang about their classmates and their journey through high school marked with a solar eclipse, presidential election and a global pandemic.
The small things, they sang, were what was important, like lunch with friends — something the class of 2020 has had to do without in many instances.
Seniors across the district visited their schools in May after the state mandated the buildings closed in April. Picking up their caps and gowns, classes were treated to teachers holding signs and a mini-celebration but GAPS held out hope that traditional ceremonies could take place over the summer.
That hope was dashed as COVID-19 cases continued to rise and state social distancing requirements remained in place.
Thursday's ceremony matched both South Albany High School and Albany Options Schools' celebrations earlier in the week. Students and staff wore masks, the podium was wiped down between each speaker and students graduated in cohorts with chairs sprayed down in between each seating.
"This year isn't what you or any of us had in mind," Orsborn said. "But you made it."
Closing out her speech, Getz reminded her class of their determination to make it through the year.
"That resiliency and spirit is what I'm very proud to say, Go Bulldogs," she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.