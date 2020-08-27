Bulldogs mark graduation

"We started to write a speech but it was bad so, we wrote a song instead," Lake said.

The pair sang about their classmates and their journey through high school marked with a solar eclipse, presidential election and a global pandemic.

The small things, they sang, were what was important, like lunch with friends — something the class of 2020 has had to do without in many instances.

Seniors across the district visited their schools in May after the state mandated the buildings closed in April. Picking up their caps and gowns, classes were treated to teachers holding signs and a mini-celebration but GAPS held out hope that traditional ceremonies could take place over the summer.

That hope was dashed as COVID-19 cases continued to rise and state social distancing requirements remained in place.

Thursday's ceremony matched both South Albany High School and Albany Options Schools' celebrations earlier in the week. Students and staff wore masks, the podium was wiped down between each speaker and students graduated in cohorts with chairs sprayed down in between each seating.

"This year isn't what you or any of us had in mind," Orsborn said. "But you made it."