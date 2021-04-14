Burn bans issued for Linn, Benton counties

With unusually warm, dry and windy weather moving into the area, outdoor burning of yard debris and other material has been temporarily banned in Linn and Benton counties.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of unseasonably high fire danger through the end of the week in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington due to abnormally warm, dry and windy conditions. High temperatures climbing into the 80s this weekend and low humidity will combine to further dry out vegetation that is already dry, the agency warned.

In response, local fire officials announced temporary burn bans on Wednesday.

The Linn County Fire Defense Board has banned all backyard burning from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Monday.

And the Benton County Fire Defense Board has suspended all outdoor burning until further notice, saying the ban will remain in effect until a significant weather change occurs.

For updated information, contact your local fire department.

