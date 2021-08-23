Burright funeral procession starts Wednesday in Albany

A public safety vehicle procession in honor of Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright will start Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.

The procession will continue past the Oregon State Police Albany Patrol Office, and conclude at the Salem Armory where a memorial service for Burright will be held.

Members of the public may not drive their cars in the procession, but are encouraged to watch from sidewalks and overpasses. Those who would like to attend the memorial service at the Salem Armory should carpool, walk, or ride a bike, as public parking is limited.

Drivers should expect road closures, delays and increased traffic between Albany and Salem from 10 a.m. until noon.

Burright passed away on May 4, nearly 20 years after a traffic crash left him with debilitating and career-ending injuries.

The crash happened on Sept. 4, 2001, when Burright was struck on the side of Interstate 5 while helping a disabled motorist.

Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Department Officer Jason Hoerauf were killed in the incident.

Donations to the Burright family can be made through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation in person at any US Bank location or at www.oregonfallenbadge.com under the “support us” tab.

