Burton’s recipe book to benefit downtown Corvallis businesses

Burton’s Sunnybrook Restaurant has been closed for years, but Corvallis residents now have a chance to make their own versions of the landmark eatery’s signature dishes while helping struggling downtown businesses recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Burton’s Recipes: Dawn’s Favorites” will go on sale for $20 per copy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wisecracks Café, 119 SW Third St. (the former site of Burton’s), as a Downtown Corvallis Association fundraiser. All proceeds after publishing costs will go toward promoting downtown businesses as virus-related state restrictions ease.
Sales will be by check or cash, exact change required.
Compiled by Bob Burton from his late wife’s treasure trove of homemade delights, the spiral-bound book contains 105 pages of recipes for breads, desserts, appetizers, soups, salads and entrees.
Copies will also be available to order from the DCA website at www.downtowncorvallis.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.