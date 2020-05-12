Burton’s recipe book to benefit downtown Corvallis businesses

Burton’s recipe book to benefit downtown Corvallis businesses

Burton’s Sunnybrook Restaurant has been closed for years, but Corvallis residents now have a chance to make their own versions of the landmark eatery’s signature dishes while helping struggling downtown businesses recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Burton’s Recipes: Dawn’s Favorites” will go on sale for $20 per copy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wisecracks Café, 119 SW Third St. (the former site of Burton’s), as a Downtown Corvallis Association fundraiser. All proceeds after publishing costs will go toward promoting downtown businesses as virus-related state restrictions ease.

Sales will be by check or cash, exact change required.

Compiled by Bob Burton from his late wife’s treasure trove of homemade delights, the spiral-bound book contains 105 pages of recipes for breads, desserts, appetizers, soups, salads and entrees.

Copies will also be available to order from the DCA website at www.downtowncorvallis.org.

