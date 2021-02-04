Bus hits, kills pedestrian in downtown Corvallis

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a bus in downtown Corvallis Thursday night.

The victim was walking north across Western Boulevard at Southwest Third Street shortly before 7 p.m. when they were hit by a Corvallis Transit System bus, according to Lt. Gabriel Sapp of the Corvallis Police Department.

"We believe they were in the crosswalk or just outside the crosswalk," Sapp said.

The victim had not yet been positively identified and no additional information about the incident was available Thursday night.

Western Boulevard between Third and Fourth streets was blocked off with police tape for several hours Thursday night while crash investigators examined the scene.

The Route 6 bus involved in the fatal collision remained at the site of the incident, emergency flashers blinking, while police waited for a tow truck to haul it away.

Sapp said police would analyze the victim's fingerprints to make a positive identification and notify their next of kin before publicly releasing the name.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Corvallis Police Department's non-emergency line at 541-766-6924.

