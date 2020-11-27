Businesses get tax hikes

Virtually all of the funding has come from the federal government, but Melanni Rosales, Oregon Employment Department communications director, said, “We have been collecting less in taxes than we have been paying out in benefits. As the pandemic and related recession continue, we anticipate needing to continue paying unemployment benefits into the next year. It's important that our trust fund return to its baseline, so that we can ensure we are able to pay out benefits to the Oregonians who are relying on them.”

Rosales also noted that more than 20 U.S. states have had to borrow a total of approximately $40 billion just to pay regular unemployment benefits. The information also was included in a newsletter to Oregon legislators, said state Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis.

And although there are a wide range of approaches in how states handle unemployment claims, a report by the Tax Foundation, a D.C.-based think tank that has been in operation since 1937, indicates 26 states plus the District of Columbia are not raising the experience rating charge for employers who incur COVID-related layoffs.

Gelser told the Gazette-Times that she will “look into” the issue, but it remains unclear if there is any legislative remedy to the situation.

Van Vleet is in favor of such action.

“To hammer the business community like this is just too big of a burden to place on us,” he said. “I hope our elected leaders will take a hard look at this and make some adjustment on how this is implemented before too many businesses throw in the towel.”

