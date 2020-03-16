Businesses look to weather virus fallout

The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce building on South Park Street was closed Monday.
But the phone wasn't ringing. No one had knocked on the locked door.
20 minutes away, in the background of the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Kate Brown can be heard addressing the state. She was ordering all restaurants and bars to close for four weeks beginning March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the virus responsible for at least one death in Oregon, more than 20 in Washington and at least 62 nationwide.
The virus, which has shut down several countries, seems to affect the elderly and those with underlying health conditions more seriously, according to the Centers for Disease Control, though people in their late 20s and 30s have been reported in ICU care due to the illness.
And while younger healthy people seem to be less effected by the complications caused by the illness, they can still transmit it. In an effort to stop the spread, Gov. Kate Brown restricted gatherings to less than 25 people on Monday and ordered restaurants and bars to ban dine-in options, instead turning to take-out.
"So many people are going to be affected," said Lebanon Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Grizzle. "It's hard to know where to begin to help."
The Lebanon Chamber and other business organizations around the mid-valley including Main Street, are encouraging those who can to purchase gift certificates and then delay in redeeming them. It allows businesses access to funds without having to lay out product right away.
In Albany, there are 30 restaurants downtown according to Albany Downtown Association Executive Director Lise Grato.
On Monday, she planned to dine out in one of them to help support local business but noted some downtown businesses had trimmed an hour or so from their business hours. Others were working to adjust to the new reality.
"Sniffany's Pet Boutique is offering food delivery for pets," she said. "Downtown Albany is open for businesses."
Just how that business will be conducted though, is reliant on a set of fast-changing rules and guidelines.
Outside the Natty Dresser in downtown Albany, the store's famous brass frog statute now has a sign posted beside it: For the remainder of the pandemic, please refrain from kissing the frog. The Natty Dresser wants you to stay well.
Owner of the downtown fashion house, Oscar Hult said it's hard to determine if there's been a downturn in business. There's fewer walk-ins, which he attributes to the closure of downtown attractions. But regular customers are stopping in.
"They'll tell us they came into support us," he said.
The business is engaging in sanitation protocols but keeping the store clean, washing their hands and not asking customers to sign their credit card receipts.
"We're going to stay open as long as possible," Hult said. "Because our bills don't cease when we close the door and our employees' bills don't cease."
The Governor's announcement didn't affect all businesses. Restaurants and bars must close dine-in services but other businesses can stay open as long as they don't attract groups of more than 25.
But the dine-in ban will have affects throughout the community.
According to Albany Visitors Association Executive Director Rebecca Bond, restaurants will be evaluating their capacity after Gov. Brown's announcement.
"The challenge is for restaurants that didn't offer take-out before," she said. "They'll be exploring if that will work for them or if they'll need to close."
Hotels, she said, are reporting cancellations and re-booking people for next year but even that measure is difficult to assess.
"How far out do you reschedule?" she said. "We don't have as much information as we'd like but that's the same boat everyone else is in."
"I imagine it will be devastating," Grizzle said. "It would be one thing if you had six months away in a savings account but a lot of people our everything into their small businesses. I don't think we have seen the extend of the effects of this yet."