By tiny fraction in metrics, 15 counties moving out of extreme COVID-19 risk

The indoor dining ban and other major restrictions under COVID-19 rules will be lifted Friday for 15 counties because a key metric was missed by .1%.

Gov. Kate Brown announced late Tuesday that 15 counties put on the extreme risk level for spread of the virus — the highest of the four-tier risk levels — could operate under the high risk standards instead.

"Oregon no longer meets the statewide metrics," Brown said in a statement.

The extreme risk level shuts down indoor dining, limits crowd sizes, caps entertainment and exercise activities and requires most businesses to close by 11 p.m. Visits to residents of nursing homes are curtailed. Under high risk, restaurants can offer indoor dining and other restrictions are loosened.

Brown's statement ended a confusing delay of several hours beyond the normal release of risk level ratings.

In early April, when infections were on the wane, Brown announced that counties that would normally be in the extreme risk level could stay at the high risk level as long as hospitalizations statewide didn't top 300. The policy also required that hospitalizations rise more than 15 percent to keep the severe limits in place.