Byrnes honored for nonprofit work

John and Shirley Byrne were honored with the Director’s Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement at Friday’s Benton Community Foundation awards program.
The program, in its second year, was a virtual event because of the coronavirus. Last year's inaugural event filled the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.
The Byrnes have been involved with nonprofits such as the Old Mill Center for Children and Families and numerous programs at Oregon State University, where John served as president from 1984 to 1995. OSU programs that were assisted by the Byrnes include the OSU Steinway Series, other music and arts programs, the oceanography department and the library.
“When I give, I feel more a part of these organizations that help others,” said Shirley Byrne. “It’s a good feeling, so in a way I’m benefiting myself as well as the community. I hope that by giving this award to us, the foundation will inspire the community to give even more.”
John Byrne added, “The gift can be service; it doesn’t have to be money. It’s a matter of caring about your neighbors, your friends and people in the community who may have needs that you personally don’t have.”
Others honored by the foundation included:
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Alice Rampton started fundraising to help her community as a Corvallis teenager. A few organizations she has contributed her talents to include the Benton County Historical Society, the Corvallis Museum, the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, Wildcat Park, the Committee for Secure Library Funding, the Oregon Community Foundation and the Southern Willamette Leadership Council.
Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist: The Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Oregon State University was honored for its work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)-Voices for Children, volunteering at events, assisting and organizing the donation center, and fundraising.
Outstanding Fundraising Professional: The award went to Jessica McDonald of the Greenbelt Land Trust. McDonald spearheaded the trust’s campaign to raise funds to purchase the 587-acre Bald Hill Farm, an iconic local landscape that provides recreation and wildlife habitat.
Outstanding Innovative Project or Program: The award was won by 100 People Who Care, a grassroots giving circle where people meet four times a year for an hour, ending with each member writing a check for $100 to a local nonprofit agency selected by the group. The group is up to 86 members.
Outstanding Volunteer Group: The honor was won by the Assistance League, which supports some of the most vulnerable students and families in Corvallis, providing hygiene supplies, laundry cards and new school clothes. They give new clothes to more than 1,000 children every year.
Outstanding Philanthropic Business: Starker Forests Inc. was honored for its work with numerous city and parks projects and its longtime support of the Old Mill Center.
The event is held in conjunction with National Philanthropy Day, which is Sunday this year. Nominations for the 2021 awards will open in January.
