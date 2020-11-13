Byrnes honored for nonprofit work

John and Shirley Byrne were honored with the Director’s Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement at Friday’s Benton Community Foundation awards program.

The program, in its second year, was a virtual event because of the coronavirus. Last year's inaugural event filled the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

The Byrnes have been involved with nonprofits such as the Old Mill Center for Children and Families and numerous programs at Oregon State University, where John served as president from 1984 to 1995. OSU programs that were assisted by the Byrnes include the OSU Steinway Series, other music and arts programs, the oceanography department and the library.

“When I give, I feel more a part of these organizations that help others,” said Shirley Byrne. “It’s a good feeling, so in a way I’m benefiting myself as well as the community. I hope that by giving this award to us, the foundation will inspire the community to give even more.”

John Byrne added, “The gift can be service; it doesn’t have to be money. It’s a matter of caring about your neighbors, your friends and people in the community who may have needs that you personally don’t have.”

Others honored by the foundation included: