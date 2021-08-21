C2C Trail grand opening draws crowd to Benton County Fairgrounds

The scouts also presented the flags for the ceremony, which included remarks from Gary Chapman, the president of the C2C Trail Partnership and one of the key players in its development.

“To every donor, volunteer, planner and dreamer, thank you,” Chapman, 84, said. “Without you, the dream dies.”

He and others with the C2C organization point to more than 50,000 hours of labor and trail construction in order to connect a patchwork of different roads and trails together, creating the route that runs through the heart of the Siuslaw National Forest and the Coast Range. In addition to the manpower, it took many years of meetings and phone calls to secure the land use agreements that connect federal, state, county and private lands.

To give you just one example of how long this effort has been going on: Ernie Drapela, who chaired the Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council for 35 years and was appointed by Governor Tom McCall in 1972, was in attendance. He’s 85 now and the last living member of the council from those days. He watched eagerly as the efforts to open the trail continued into present day.

“I came to Corvallis for the initial meetings,” he recalled. “I was the Eugene Parks Director at the time. I was inspired. They stuck with it and didn’t give up … I’m very impressed. What a tribute.”