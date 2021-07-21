Campfires banned in state parks east of I-5

Campfires are banned in all Oregon state parks east of Interstate 5 starting Thursday, a news release by the Oregon Department of Forestry states. The ban applies to all state-managed parks and forest lands, not just in state parks.

The ban comes on the heels of an announcement by the U.S. Forest Service that campfires are completely banned at Mary’s Peak Campground in Benton County. There is also a ban on fires in Siuslaw National Forest, though campfires within fire rings are still permitted at some recreation sites.

The ODF ban, which applies to all state-owned sites east of I-5, doesn’t make a distinction between fire rings or open campfires. All fires are banned at the affected state sites. The ban applies to wood fires, charcoal fires, cooking fires, warming fires, charcoal briquettes, pellet grills, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers. Portable cooking stoves or propane lanterns using liquefied fuels are allowed, though propane fire pits are not.

“With hot, dry weather expected to continue and no relief forecasted in the foreseeable future — and several large fires on Oregon’s landscape — the step of banning campfires east of Interstate 5 was deemed a necessary measure to protect life and property in what is already a very challenging and dangerous fire season,” the ODF press release states.

