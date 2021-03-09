Campus critics push back against OSU's Reser Stadium renovations

Some students, faculty and staff at Oregon State University are pushing back against the $153 million rebuild of the west side of Reser Stadium.

Critics say the project, financed in part with $68 million in bonds and slated to draw more than $680,000 annually from the university's education and general budget for 30 years to pay a portion of the debt, shows a lack of judgment and misplaced priorities in the midst of a pandemic and a national reckoning with issues of racial injustice. The OSU administration says a renovated football stadium will usher in a new era of financial prosperity for the athletics program and cover an existing athletics deficit of more than $30 million.

Additionally, the administration argues a new welcome center and medical facility planned as part of the stadium upgrade will increase enrollment and generate further revenue. The project, they contend, will eventually pay for itself.

While critics are skeptical of the purported financial windfall awaiting the university on the other side of the renovation, the main opposition stems from a belief the university has not done enough to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism. Administrators say they are doing as much as they can to address these problems while also pursuing the renovation.