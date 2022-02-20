Campus police investigate hate crime

Campus police are investigating a possible hate crime after two college-age men allegedly assaulted someone and spoke slurs about the reported victim’s sexual orientation Friday night, Feb. 18, at Oregon State University.

The school Department of Public Safety said it was looking for two white men who were described as possibly intoxicated when they allegedly assaulted someone near train tracks on the eastern edge of campus, near 11th Street and Washington Avenue in Corvallis.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the department said OSU takes the report seriously.

“We condemn hate and bias-motivated violence,” the department said.

An email to the department was not returned before press time. Someone who answered the department’s phone declined to talk about the case.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” they said.

The department asked anyone with information to call 541-737-7000.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

