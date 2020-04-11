Candy company donates sweets to Corvallis community organizations for Easter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Corvallis community groups are seeing to it that people in need get their Easter Sunday treats this year.

“I grew up with See’s,” said Rebecca Camden, a board member of the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence. “It wouldn’t be a holiday without it.”

So she and numerous other representatives from Corvallis agencies catering to women and children, students as well as sick or disabled residents dropped in to the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University on Saturday to stock up on donated treats from See’s Candies.

Pat Egan, CEO of the California-based company, said all of his stores have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we can’t move candy because our doors aren’t open,” he said, “we can move candy because we have amazing partners.”

So, rather than let his preservative-free inventory expire, he coordinated an effort in numerous states for See’s Easter-themed candies — chocolates, jellies, nuts and more — to be donated instead.