Cap & trade comes to Oregon: Understanding the new rules

Following Republican walk-outs in 2019 and 2020 that denied a vote on Oregon’s new cap and trade rules designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions, state officials have gone ahead and drafted the new framework anyway at the behest of an executive order from Gov. Kate Brown in 2020.

The new rules took effect at the start of this year, but they’re so new that even many officials don’t know much about them – or how they worked their way through the state government. The framework for Oregon’s Climate Protection Program, which has the ultimate goal of getting statewide emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050, will be ramped up over the next decade.

The framework

The program basically sets caps on greenhouse gas emissions for producers of fossil fuels and energy in Oregon. The caps are based on metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted, and set to ramp down in three-year phases. Currently the cap is set at 200,000 tons per emitter, which will decrease to 100,000 starting in 2025 then lower to 25,000 tons by 2031.

The current cap applies to some of the biggest energy producers in the state, such as Northwest Natural Gas and BP Products North America Inc. But, as the caps lower, they will apply to more and more entities, even “stationary emitters” that pollute as a byproduct of their operations, such as cement and steel manufacturers.

The state issues companies free of charge co-called compliance instruments, which are based on the current caps and then divided among the entities. The state scrapped its earlier plans to have these compliance instruments auctioned off.

If companies cannot meet the goals, they can be subject to civil penalties or court actions, but the penalties don’t kick in until later phases.

Polluters can offset some of the excess through investments in projects or programs that bolster Oregon’s green energy sector. But the percentage of the emissions caps that can be circumvented through investments is also capped. Initially, entities will be able to offset 10% of their emissions caps with climate investments, and it ramps up to 15% and 20% in the following three-year periods while the state simultaneously tightens the amount of pollution allowed.

That’s the “cap” part of the system, but what about the “trade?” Entities can trade their compliance instruments among themselves, or roll them over into the next three-year period by banking them, ostensibly allowing them to legally exceed their now-lower maximums if they were under them prior to the new benchmark. The state will oversee this new marketplace that issues and tracks compliance instruments.

There are other components of the state’s climate and green energy plans, including bolstering Oregon’s electrical grid to meet future demand – another mammoth task considering the state also wants to incentivize more people to buy and drive electric vehicles.

Rationale and rebuttal

Officials say that these moves are necessary to both protect Oregon from the worsening effects of climate change – like the dry conditions that lead to wildfires – and also to ready the state’s economy for future market conditions.

“If you believe that at some point humanity is going to respond to this climate crisis and make this transition, … it’s probably better for a jurisdiction like ours to be a vanguard of that rather than being on the tail end of it,” said Colin McConnaha, manager of the Office of Greenhouse Gas Programs within the state Department of Environmental Quality.

“I don’t think Oregon is a first-mover on this but an early mover. There are a lot of reasons, scientifically and economically, for jurisdictions to make this transition.”

But, while the caps apply to fossil fuel companies, the higher costs at the top of the supply chains have led to fears they will translate into higher costs for those at the bottom. Farmers and those who represent their interests in Salem worry the added costs to local agriculture will hit their profits. Tractors run on diesel, and natural gasses such as propane and kerosene are common in agricultural sectors.

The Oregon Farm Bureau has spoken against the program, saying it will raise the cost of fuel for farmers and the cost of fuel and heating homes for homeowners.

“It’s really going to hit our bottom line during the time when the pandemic is already impacting the market,” Mary Anne Cooper, vice president for government affairs of the OFB, said.

Those added costs lead to less competition in a national and global marketplace, she added. People who would normally buy produce and grass seed from Oregon farmers could simply buy elsewhere, where no cap and trade framework exists.

In response, state officials say they are aware of and will try to limit “leakage,” or businesses themselves moving their operations to other states. It’s one of the reasons the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality cites for allowing the investment offsets, as well as issuing the compliance instruments for free instead of at auction like other cap and trade markets do.

History of cap & trade in Oregon

These are not new concerns; they’ve been part of the opposition to a cap and trade program for 15 years. The state first started looking into emissions standards and ways to reduce Oregon’s share of pollution in 2007, and paid for another climate assessment in 2013. These efforts led to the establishment of emissions reduction goals in 2017.

But lawmakers and climate authorities worried Oregon was still far off pace to meet those goals – hence the focus on a cap and trade framework which essentially forces the state’s largest polluters to emit less carbon dioxide.

This led to legislative bills that would have implemented this cap and trade program, which in turn led to the high-profile walk-outs by Republican lawmakers in 2019 and 2020, denying a vote on the bills.

In response, Gov. Brown issued an executive order in March of 2020, directing the Department of Environmental Quality to draft the rules over a span of 18 months. Dozens of hearings and thousands of public comments later, Oregon is the latest state to enact cap and trade.

This process of bypassing a floor vote has Republican lawmakers riled up. Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, whose district covers rural Linn County, sides with the Farm Bureaus stance.

“While this is an executive action, not legislative action, she is disappointed that the governor circumvented the legislative process and adopted this program by rule,” Renee Perry, Boshart Davis’ chief of staff, said by email.

Others are watching with bated breath to see if the ramifications to local farmers actually come to fruition, especially in Linn County, the “Grass Seed Capital of the World.”

“Cap and trade in general has been a matter of concern,” longtime Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist, a staunch Republican, said. “Any program needs to apply common sense and have balance. A lot of the stuff we’ve seen falls short. So we will engage the process, whether it’s an administrative rule process or legislation.

“And to expect a guy who’s 85 years old and who’s been driving the same tractor all those years to get off and park it is not feasible or realistic.”

Farmer friction

Those who drafted the new rules point to the investment component as a way of offsetting this challenge for rural Oregonians.

“With that money, they pay for additional community climate investments,” McConnaha said. “That money gets invested into communities in Oregon which are less able to make this transition. Agricultural communities are in that mix.”

Others push back on that assertion.

“For us, it never got remotely close to a place where we weren’t going to see severe negative impacts on Oregon farmers and rural workers,” the Farm Bureau’s Cooper said.

She and other opponents say they would have liked a system that focused more on carbon sequestration practices, like one-till or no-till farming and cover-cropping, which are ways of trapping methane and other carbon gasses below-ground instead of allowing them to rise into the atmosphere.

State officials say those are also part of the state’s climate actions, but those practices wouldn’t independently have a large enough effect on Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“This program runs into the perception that it’s the one policy for reducing emissions in Oregon but, for better or worse, it isn’t,” McConnaha said. “It’s just one tool in our tool belt.”

Another point of opposition is that Oregon is a relatively low emitter in the United States and globally, therefore detractors say the climate plan is too aggressive an approach for a state like Oregon.

Officials rebut that this isn’t a reason not to reduce emissions, especially given the larger consequences of climate change. And these emissions goals are based on science from 2013 rather than the latest global climate research conducted in 2019.

“As for Oregon’s relatively small share, … any jurisdiction could claim that, and if we all make that claim, then nothing is getting done to combat climate change,” McConnaha said. “And, in fact, the latest science says we should go even further and faster than what it was when these rules were created.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

