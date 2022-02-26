Car airborne, one dead in Albany crash

An Albany woman is dead after the car she was driving drifted across oncoming traffic, collided with a traffic pole, launched into the air and came to rest on the north shoulder of Highway 20 Friday morning near Albany.

Lisa Kovacs, 66, was driving a blue Mazda sedan eastbound on the highway near its intersection with Goldfish Farm when it left the roadway, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Responders closed Highway 20 for an hour while Albany Fire and Albany Police departments and state Department of Transportation worked at the site of the crash. State police in its investigation didn’t know why the car left its lane, according to the release.

A voicemail left with Albany police was not returned before press time.

