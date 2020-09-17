 Skip to main content
Car-free day event set for Tuesday in Corvallis

Car-free day event set for Tuesday in Corvallis

corvallis-sustainability-coalition-logo

World car-free day is set for Tuesday, with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition planning events for the 10th consecutive year.

Participants can win $50 gift certificates from a local bike shop. Here’s how the event works:

• Nine colorful “car free” flags will be posted at nine locations around the community from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Go by bike, foot, or bus to the location nearest you, and find the flag.

• Take a selfie next to the flag, and send your photo to info@sustainablecorvallis.org, post it on the Car Free Day 2020 event page on Facebook, or tweet with the tag #CarFreeCorvallis.

• You’ll automatically be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to the local bike shop of your choice.

• The more flags you photograph the more times you’ll be entered in the drawing. There will be one drawing for each site.

You can decide on a starting point from the map at http://bit.ly/CarFreeCorvallis2020, or pick from the list below:

1. Avery Park playground

2. Calvin Presbyterian Church Community Garden planter’s kiosk

3. Chepenafa Springs Park playground

4. Chintimini Park playground

5. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park playground

6. Riverfront Park fountain at First and Jackson

7. Starker Arts Park playground

8. Village Green Park playground

9. Willamette Park playground

For more information, visit www.sustainablecorvallis.org, contact info@sustainablecorvallis.org or call 541-230-1237.

