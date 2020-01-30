Caregiver charged with stealing $99,000 from client

The former caregiver of an elderly Corvallis man is facing criminal charges for allegedly emptying his elderly client’s bank account by writing nearly $100,000 in fraudulent checks.
Maxwell Jean Farrell, 21, of Salem was arraigned Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated first-degree theft, aggravated identity theft, first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.
He pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Farrell was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by the Corvallis Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Farrell developed a relationship with the alleged victim while working as a caregiver at Corvallis Caring Place, an assisted living facility on Northwest 23rd Street. The affidavit states that Farrell no longer works there but had remained in contact with the resident. The facility manager could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
An employee of a financial services company where the resident had a trust account called police after two checks written on the account bounced. The employee told the investigating officer that 44 checks with a total value of $99,250 had been written on the resident’s account to Farrell, but the resident told police he had no recollection of having written those checks, according to the affidavit.
After the officer compared samples of handwriting by both the resident and Farrell, the officer interviewed Farrell and found probable cause to arrest him, the affidavit states.
Farrell’s attorney, John C. Rich, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Farrell’s next court appearance is a status check hearing scheduled for Feb. 27 before Judge Locke Williams.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan is prosecuting the case.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.