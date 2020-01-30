Caregiver charged with stealing $99,000 from client

The former caregiver of an elderly Corvallis man is facing criminal charges for allegedly emptying his elderly client’s bank account by writing nearly $100,000 in fraudulent checks.

Maxwell Jean Farrell, 21, of Salem was arraigned Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated first-degree theft, aggravated identity theft, first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Farrell was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by the Corvallis Police Department.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Farrell developed a relationship with the alleged victim while working as a caregiver at Corvallis Caring Place, an assisted living facility on Northwest 23rd Street. The affidavit states that Farrell no longer works there but had remained in contact with the resident. The facility manager could not be reached for comment on Thursday.