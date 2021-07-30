Carl P. Leubsdorf: The candidate Trump endorsed in a Texas race lost. What does that mean?

Meanwhile, a lengthy Associated Press story raised serious questions about the personal and business background of former football star Herschel Walker, whom Trump has encouraged to challenge freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

The former University of Georgia running back, who later played for the Dallas Cowboys and currently lives in the Dallas area, has echoed Trump’s criticism of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2020 campaign role. Kemp is seeking reelection and would likely share the top of the GOP ticket with Walker if he won the party’s Senate nod in what could create an awkward situation that could damage both of their chances.

Trump’s potential role may also create problems in another Senate race, the contest to succeed retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt. The former president has yet to choose among several pro-Trump hopefuls. But his son Donald Jr.’s partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has signed on as national chair for former Gov. Eric Greitens, a controversial figure who resigned from office after a slew of scandals.

Some Republicans believe Greitens would not be as strong a candidate as other potential candidates, including state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and several GOP House members, for a seat that should remain Republican.