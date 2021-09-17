Carl P. Leubsdorf: Time becoming Biden's enemy

In the next few weeks, Biden faces crucial congressional tests on these proposals. At the same time, he needs to work with lawmakers to pass two more routine but equally important measures: funding the government for the next year and raising the legal limit on the federal debt.

None of these will be easy, since the administration’s working majority in Congress consists of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote in the evenly divided Senate (assuming all 50 Democrats back specific measures) and three votes in a House with Democratic divisions over the size and details of the president’s program.

Committees in both houses are working through those issues, though it may take pressure from the White House and top congressional leaders to bring the Democratic troops into line behind whatever version of the proposals can achieve the necessary majority.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders plan to follow traditional congressional practice by delaying any showdown over federal spending with a resolution maintaining the current level beyond the Sept. 30 expiration into mid-December.

But even that commonsensical solution has been complicated by the GOP leadership’s decision to revert to its traditional refusal — while out of national power — to help pass the necessary legislation to increase the debt ceiling.