Cases down, but 2 deaths in Linn County

The state total of new coronavirus cases has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 17.

The Friday report from the Oregon Health Authority shows 826 new confirmed and presumptive cases and three new deaths reported in the previous 24 hours, including two in Linn County.

The Linn fatalities were a 78-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman. Both died at their residences and both had underlying medical conditions. The third state death involved an 87-year-old woman in Union County who had underlying conditions.

Oregon now has 885 COVID deaths. The state’s death rate is at 1.25%, well below the high of 3.9% in late May.

The number of new cases reported Friday is lower than expected because several of the local public health departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday. OHA anticipates Saturday’s daily case count will be unusually high.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 70,832, an increase of about 26,000 since the first of November. A total of 27 of the new cases were from Linn County, bringing its total to 1,385 and 22 deaths. Benton County recorded nine new cases for a total of 766 and seven deaths.