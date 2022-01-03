Celebrate Corvallis event postponed by COVID

The rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to the postponement of the Jan. 21 Celebrate Corvallis event at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

The event, sponsored by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, honors individuals and businesses in 13 categories.

Simon Date, president/CEO of the chamber, made the announcement Monday while emphasizing that the action being taken is a postponement and not a cancellation.

“Omicron cases are surging throughout the U.S. and I believe it is our job to provide a safe environment for our members and attendees,” Date said in a statement. “Celebrate is a very tactile event. It’s about our nominees being in a room with people. It’s about hearing applause and feeling the appreciation of the community.

"It is for those reasons I feel strongly that this should not be a virtual event. This is an event that works in person.”

Date, who was forced amid the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the 2021 event, said he is working with OSU officials and hopes to reschedule the event for some time in early to mid-March.

“Everything we have done up to this point can transfer exactly over to the new date,” Date said. “The dates are available for the event and our vendors are arranging a contingency plan. And by nearly all estimations, we should be significantly on the downside of the variant.”

Those who purchased a ticket or a table, Date said, will simply transfer over to the new date, although he noted those who want a refund will be issued one.

“I expect this cautious approach, coupled with the fact that we are just postponing and not canceling, will be met with understanding and, hopefully, an aspect of members seeing us as responsible,” Date said. “I don’t think too many people, especially in Corvallis, would mind.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Date said he made the decision “after careful thought and speaking with multiple people over the last week or two.

He notified the chamber’s Executive Board over the weekend and members, nominees and the rest of the board on Monday.

Editor's note: The headline has been edited to clarify the event has been postponed.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.